HOLLYWOOD─It is official, “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” has been dethroned from the top spot at the box-office. So many might want to know, what flick dethroned the titan? It was the war flick “1917” which seemed to have a huge boost as a result of its recent Golden Globes victory. The movie impressed movie lovers and in a big way with a $37 million haul during its opening weekend. That is damn strong for an R-rated war drama.

Previous titan, “The Rise of Skywalker” fell to second place earning $15 million to bring its domestic tally to $480 million. The sequel, “Jumanji: The Next Level” fell to third place with just over $13 million. Since its release on December 13, “The Next Level” has earned over $250 million at the domestic box-office.

Debuting in fourth place was the Rose Byrne and Tiffany Haddish comedy “Like A Boss” with $10 million. Rounding out the top five was the drama “Just Mercy” starring Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx with around $10 million also. Spots could swap between “Like a Boss” and “Just Mercy” as official numbers are released for the weekend on Monday. The other new release of the weekend, the thriller “Underwater” did not impress audiences with a paltry $7 million. Not good for a film that cost over $50 million to produce.

This weekend sees the release of the third installment in the “Bad Boys” franchise “Bad Boys for Life.” The film will reunite Martin Lawrence and Will Smith who were last seen on the screen together in 2003. Will the film have the power to dethrone “1917?” I don’t think so, but anything can happen.