MILWAUKEE, WI—A total of six people were killed, after a former employer at the Molson Coors Brewing Co. opened fire on several people after being fired from his job on Wednesday, February 26. The facility is located on the 4000 block of W. State Street. The shooter has been identified as a 51-year-old male who died from a self-inflicted gunshot.

The incident occurred inside the building, where several corporate offices and brewing factories coincide. The 160-year-old brewery also includes offices for corporate customer service, finance, engineering, and the human resource department. Close to 1400 employees work in 20 buildings that were put on lockdown to ensure the safety of employees. The company issued the following tweet on Wednesday:

“There is an active situation at our Milwaukee facility and we are working closely with the Milwaukee Police Department. Our top priority is our employees and we’ll provide updates in conjunction with the police as we are able.”

“Unfortunately, I am devastated to share that we lost five members of our family in this tragic incident. The police are still working to notify their relatives, so I am unable to provide information at this time. There are no words to express the deep sadness many of us are feeling right now. The most important thing is that we support and care for each other. We ask that everyone be respectful of how our colleagues in Milwaukee are feeling during this incredibly difficult time and do what you can to be supportive,” said Molson Brews Beverage Company CEO, Gavin Hattersley in a statement.

The Milwaukee Police Department are investigating the shooting.

Written By Anita Brown and Casey Jacobs