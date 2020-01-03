“A Quiet Place Part II” Trailer Unleashed

HOLLYWOOD─When this suspense flick hit theaters in 2018 it was unlike anything I had ever experienced. I’m referring to John Krasinki’s thriller “A Quiet Place.” It was just genius, clever and leaves you in a state of utter panic. There are those movies that you witness in the multiplex that are beyond an experience. I mean I recall watching this movie and the level of suspense this movie delivered was fantastic. It was palpable; people were so afraid to make noise out of fear that their sounds would trigger these elusive creatures to come out of the dark.

Yes, a movie where alien creatures hunt through sound. Yes, imagine that, so genius, so intelligent, yet so simple. I don’t think I’ve ever been happier to watch a flick with so little dialogue. It’s a telling sign that smart storytelling isn’t always about what you say, but sometimes about what you don’t say. The opening shakes the audience to the core; the suspense, some of the best I have ever seen in years, the ending sets the stage for wait for it, “A Quiet Place Part II.”

After surprising the box-office debut, it was no surprise a sequel was headed the audience ways, but it looks to delve even deeper into this post-apocalyptic world where being quiet is key to survival. The first full-length trailer was released on New Year’s Day and it seems to give a glimpse into the life of the Abbott family led by Lee (John Krasinski). Sadly, Lee’s character died after sacrificing himself to save his children. However, Ellen (Emily Blunt), and her children, Regan (Millicent Simmonds) and Marcus (Noah Jupe), discover the weakness to the creatures is none other than: sound. The trailer is elusive, as I think it gives the audience a slice of the Abbott’s family in the past, and then we return to the future, where they are seeking sanctuary.

At first, I was under the guise that there were only 3 of these creatures as pegged in the first flick, but with this sequel, it gives the inclination that there might be a nest of these sound seekers out to dominate the world as we know it. Further shots prove that the Abbott family is not the only ones aiming for survival as they stumble upon a mysterious man played by Cillian Murphy. The rest are quicks shots of chaos, but we get very little detail and I love that.

I sense what we thought made the first movie sensational, will only be catapulted to new heights as the audience gets the opportunity to dig deeper into when, where, how and why these creatures arrived on Earth. Does answering those questions potentially hurt the mystery of the movie? Yes, but with Krasinski still in the driver seat, I am eager with the new story to be crafted.

Also I just have to give kudos to Simmonds who was absolutely fantastic in the first flick. I am so thrilled that Krasinski fought to have a deaf actress actually tackle this role versus allowing a non-deaf actress to tackle the complex and one-of a kind role not commonly seen in the cinematic universe. Check out the trailer for “A Quiet Place II” which hits theaters March 20, 2020. I’m hoping to get the same theater experience if not a more heightened level of intensity than the first flick.