HALF MOON BAY—Venture capitalist Vinod Khosla filed a new complaint against the California Coastal Commission and State Lands Commission on Friday, January 24. The decade-long feud concerns public access to a scenic stretch of coastline near Half Moon Bay and Martins Beach.

Khosla claims that San Mateo County Sheriff, Carlos Bolanos and other top officials have made a “concerted effort” to “strong arm” him into allowing visitors to a part of his 89-acre coastal property without compensation, which he purchased for over $32 million. The legal dispute dates back to 2008 when Khosla originally purchased the property. Previous owners once allowed the public to use the beach for a fee, but Khosla’s attorneys state that the cost of maintenance is not worth the revenue.