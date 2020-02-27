HOLLYWOOD─I will admit that the 2016 movie “The Boy” had a very interesting premise. While not the most original, the idea of a doll being a potential evil spirit was a lure, but the big twist at the climax of the movie slightly killed the tension, but also perked up the audience in my opinion. I never expected a sequel, but here we are America, we have “Brahms: The Boy II,” with a new protagonist in Liza portrayed by Katie Holmes.

So where do I begin with the problem of this sequel. Hmm, the fact that it doesn’t have a narrative that is interesting at all. When we’re first introduced to Liza, we learn that her family was the victims of a home invasion, where she sustained a head injury and her son Jude (Christopher Convery) was so traumatized by the incident he has gone silent.

Liza, Jude and her husband decide to move from their home to the Heelshire estate, the home of Brahms Heelshire. If you were to ask me if you need to see the previous film to understand what is taking place here, I want to say no, but that would be inconsiderate of me because then the audience would not understand exactly what is transpiring here people.

It’s not really a spoiler that the twist from the first movie is nearly irrelevant in this movie, which is a bummer because it would really help strengthen the narrative. What the audience sees is typical of most supernatural films where a child bonds with a doll and gives the inclination that the doll is very real, while the parents seem to think otherwise and disregard odd occurrences and threats that arise in the home and their very presence.

There is a notion that perhaps Jude is becoming possessed by the Brahms doll he discovers, but the movie never full fleshes out another potential story point to drive that narrative. The idea is briefly touched and abandoned in my personal opinion which it shouldn’t have been. This feels like a sequel that was tossed in a vacuum and came out, and the writers and filmmakers just ran with it. They did not consider the plausibility and storytelling aspect.

Holmes’ talent feels wasted here, and to be honest as a viewer, you really don’t care about any of these characters, who come and go, but add not much in terms of excitement and drive to the story. The climax is beyond disappointing, and the tease at the end of the movie points to a possible sequel. However, I’d heavily urge the studio to think long and hard before churning out another installment in this franchise, especially if you don’t have something that is going to intrigue the audience.

If you’re looking for scares, consider “The Invisible Man” people because “Brahms: The Boy II” will make you want to shatter that doll yourself because of the frustration this meek movie delivers.