SAN FRANCISCO—Starting Saturday, February 22, Caltrain will suspend their weekend services to the San Francisco and 22nd Street stations due to construction in the four train tunnels leading to the city. Trains will only reach Bayshore Station until Sunday, March 29.

The construction of the tunnels are part of the Caltrain Electrification project aimed at improving travel efficiency and eliminating current environmental impacts. This is a large part of the Caltrain Modernization Program (CalMod) which is intended to “upgrade” various parts of Caltrain’s service including safety and reliability.

CalMod started the electrification with the hopes of a “full conversion to an electric fleet” and an extension of service in Downtown San Francisco. These improvements will “better address” Bay Area commuters hopes for “increased service and improved travel times in an environmentally friendly and reliable way.”

Current construction is being done on the southernmost tunnel, as crews install the “overhead contact system” that will power the new electric trains.

For commuters looking to enter and exit the city over the weekend, other viable public transit options are available.

Caltrain is providing a free Sam Trans bus service from San Francisco and 22nd Street to Bayshore Station. The schedule is posted online, but commuters are warned the limited space will favor riders over bikes and luggage.

For those who need more room, taking BART to Millbrae Station will still connect with Caltrain, though riders should be aware of both services’ weekend schedules. MUNI services—including the 8-Bayshore, 9-San Bruno, and T-Third Street—additionally connect to the Bayshore Caltrain station.

While work on the tunnels are expected to be completed before the rush hour commute on Mondays, Caltrain recommends users follow their social media for updates. Check their Twitter account @Caltrain for any disruptions to service.