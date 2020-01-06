WEST HOLLYWOOD─A car crashed into the restaurant of reality TV star and restauranteur Lisa Vanderpump on Sunday, January 5. A Ferrari crashed into the lounge area of the Pump establishment deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.

The balcony area and some portions of the interior of the restaurant sustained damage including broken glass and broken tables during the incident. The driver of the vehicle explained to authorities that he was cut off by another vehicle while driving, which caused him to lose control and collide into the establishment near Santa Monica Boulevard.

The driver involved in the collision stayed on the scene as he was questioned by authorities regarding what transpired. Lisa tweeted, “No. We are not a Drive-Thru. Thank God no one was hurt.”

Vanderpump’s husband Ken Todd spoke with TMZ and indicated that one customer sustained minor cuts as a result of the crash and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Todd noted “these things happen.”

The star is known for her role on the Bravo reality series “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” which she starred on for 9 seasons. She left the series last year and currently stars on her spinoff series “Vanderpump Rules” which airs on the net. The newest season of “Vanderpump Rules” premieres on Tuesday, January 7 at 9 p.m.