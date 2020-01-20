HELLO AMERICA!─It was so exciting to be made aware that veteran actor Chris Robinson finally agreed to make another film on the widescreen again. After his many years on the celebrated soap “General Hospital” as DR. Rick Webber, as well as winning international attention for his co-star role on the hit series “Twelve O’Clock High,” he had a need to take time off and relax on his Arizona ranch.

Even though producers of “The Bold and the Beautiful” another one of his daytime winners convinced him to make several special return appearances on the show, Chris made it clear that it would not be a permanent deal. However, it took actor, director, producer Jason White to convince him to take on one of the key roles in his film “Yancey McCord.”

“The Killer that Arizona Forgot About” (2020). White has garnered such a positive reputation within the industry as a genuine artist right across the board, something which Chris had no difficulty in having a meeting with him concerning his latest film project.

There is no doubt that Jason White is quickly developing a positive image as a filmmaker in the film industry; his production company, ‘HE SAID SHE SAID” is attracting fans nationwide. His first ever gig in the film/acting biz as a day/player in, “What Planet Are You From?” (1999). His feature films include “References” (2008), “The Coldest Kiss” (2014), “Stealing? Sunrise” (2015), “An Idle Mind is the Devil’s Playground,” (2016), “Stealing Rise 2, Malibu Trail” (2017), “Hello, Are You There? (2018), and “Emulator” (2019),

White is receiving tremendous positive attention throughout the motion picture industry. Several producers quickly thought they we’re witnessing Orson Wells who always managed to mystify the industry with most of his produced films. When meeting rock singing wife of Robinson, Jacquie Shane who made quite a name for herself in England, White quickly convinced her to play the role of a doctor in the film. It had its premiere in Arizona, January 18.

Speaking of premieres, I must the release of OASIS magazine published in Atlanta with ME on the cover. What tribute! The publication is a delight as well as informative to peer through. Then too, yours truly has been signed to write a special entertainment feature for the magazine. I am looking forward to it.