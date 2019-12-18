HOLLYWOOD—Holidays are here. We all know that the holidays can be a stressful time. Christmas is next week, so lets keep a cap on the spending of the gifts, if you are a last minute shopper. They say that it’s the thought that counts… yes it is. The financial costs and crowds associated with Christmas really don’t have to be a burden.

Sadly, if you are on budget you need to limit the list. Don’t be afraid to limit your holiday gift-giving to just your inner circle, usually reserved for close family members and relatives, significant others and close friends. If you didn’t shop online, most gifts will probably not be in time for Christmas. So you will have to fight the crowds and search for endless parking spaces. Better off, giving cash. That’s what I have been doing the last few years.

So what do you do on Christmas Day with your family? For your entertainment, movies are always the traditional choice. Many go out on Christmas Day because theaters attract both people who celebrate the holiday and those that don’t. You will be able to see “Frozen II,” directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee. It stars Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad and many more. It’s about Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven who leave Arendelle to travel to an ancient, autumn-bound forest of an enchanted land. They set out to find the origin of Elsa’s powers in order to save their kingdom.

Surprisingly, nothing is premiering on Christmas Day. However, on December 20, “Bombshell,” will be premiering in theaters. It’s about a group of women who decide to take on Fox News head Roger Ailes and the toxic atmosphere he presided over at the network. It stars, Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie, John Lithgow. It’s directed by Jay Roach. Since you can buy movie tickets online, you can hit up Fandango, MovieTickets.com or just buy directly from the movie theater.

Christmas at the movie theater is extremely busy and you certainly don’t want to get stuck in the front row or behind someone who blocks your view. Regardless of assigned seats, you should still arrive early. Keep in mind that just about everything is closed that day except for movie theaters and Chinese restaurants. This is what happens every Christmas.

If staying home sounds warm and cozy, turn on Christmas movies or turn to Netflix. It’s a perfect time to spend with family and friends. Here is a list of some of the top movies to watch on TV. The classic movie “Miracle on 34th Street.” Another choice is “Home Alone,” “National Lampoon Christmas Vacation,” “Christmas with the Kranks” or “Deck the Halls.”

If you are feeling nostalgic and romantic turn to “Serendipity.” The movie stars John Cusack and Kate Beckinsale, boy meets girl, while trying to buy the same item during the Christmas rush, they feel an instant attraction. Sara expresses that if it’s true love, fate will bring them back together. An inspiring movie of true love, fate and destiny. If you ever decide to visit New York City you have to stop in at Serendipity where the movie was filmed. Keep in mind, that special table has about a two hour wait.One of my favorites.

