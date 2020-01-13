SAN FRANCISCO—San Francisco City Hall is swapping out water bottles for tap water which will be managed by the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission.

According to a statement, the pilot program is aimed to give workers more access to water. City Hall previously had their water supplied by Nestlé Global.

The new tap water consists of a water blend from Hetch Hetchy Reservoir in Yosemite National Park and is tested over 100,000 times a year.

“With our product, you always know where the water is coming from and how often it has been tested for quality and safety. It makes perfect sense for City agencies to be drinking water managed and produced by the City,” said SFPUC General Manager Harlan L. Kelly, Jr. in a statement.

The tap water will be stored in reusable five-gallon containers located in nine departments of City Hall. In addition, a bottle refilling station will be installed.