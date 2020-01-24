SEATTLE, WA−Authorities arrested two suspects in connection to a shooting in Seattle that killed one woman and injured several others on Wednesday, January 22.

The shooting took place outside a McDonald’s during rush hour traffic near 3rd and Pine. Witnesses told investigators that at least two males started shooting at one another. The suspects later fled the scene.

The incident was reported by 911 at 5:00 p.m. of shots fired and multiple victims down. The Seattle Police Department and King County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the call and “immediately began life-saving measures including tourniquets” to victims until Seattle Fire Medics arrived and took over.

“A woman thought to be 40 to 50 years old was pronounced dead at the scene, and five other people were transported to hospitals,” said Seattle Fire Chief Harold Scoggins.

The wounded were between the ages of 9 to 55, and one is in critical condition, the fire department noted.

The suspects were identified as Marquise Latrelle Tolbert, 24 and William Ray Tolliver, 24.

3RD AND PINE UPDATE: Detectives have identified two suspects in yesterday's shooting. Marquise Latrelle Tolbert (age 24, 6'1" 200 lbs) and William Ray Tolliver (age 24, 6'0" 145 lbs). Both men are considered armed and dangerous. Call 911 if you see them or know where they are. pic.twitter.com/vgg7Uez3zN — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) January 23, 2020

Both suspects are known gang members who had previous warrants out for their arrest before the shooting occurred.. Arrest records reveal that Tolliver was arrested at least 44 times and holds 20 criminal convictions. Tolbert has been arrested at least 21 times and has 15 convictions including drug possession, harassment, theft of a stolen vehicle, and discharging a firearm in a public place.

Tolbert has two class B felonies and a class C felony charges against him. Class B felonies have a 10-year prison sentence, while class C felonies carry a 5-year prison sentence.

The city of Seattle and King County has participated in a program that releases violent criminals from prison in an effort to rehabilitate them.

A 55 year-old woman remains in critical condition, and a 9 year-old boy is in serious condition, with three others listed in stable condition

Authorities closed off the nearby streets while investigators collected evidence and contacted witnesses. Forty-five police units responded to this call which occurred while officers were in the process of investigating a nearby shooting.