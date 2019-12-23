SAN FRANCISCO-The San Francisco Police Department arrested a couple on Tuesday, December 10 after previously being seen with a gun.

Police responded to a call at Stonestown Galleria on November 2nd where security guards saw the male suspect drop a firearm.

When police came to the scene and spotted Daniel Rizzi Shrum, 41, and his girlfriend Tiny Amber Brown, 32, they did not find firearm in their possession. However, authorities found counterfeit money, methamphetamines and narcotics paraphernalia in Shrum’s possession.

The Taraval Station’s Taraval Neighborhood Team Unit started an investigation on the couple following the incident. Police raided both homes on December 10th, after they obtained two search warrants, one for each suspects house.

Police found two 9mm handguns, brass knuckles, suspected methamphetamine, counterfeit identification documents and additional counterfeit US Currency in the amount of $6,800 in their possession.

The couple faces over 10 charges, a few being commission of a felony while armed with a firearm, criminal storage of firearm accessible to a child, child endangerment, possession of a prohibited weapon.

This is still an ongoing investigation and SFPD asks Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD 24 Hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.