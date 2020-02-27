UNITED STATES−A Hobart, Indiana couple were charged on Thursday, February 20, after running two kids on bikes off the road in July 2019.

On July 12, 2019, two 14-year-old twin boys riding bikes, were taunted by Kyren Gregory Perry-Jones, 23, and Cailyn Marie Smith, 18, who pulled up beside them. The boys had Trump flags affixed to their bicycles with fishing poles.

Smith, who was the female passenger in the car reportedly began grabbing at the kids flags. Perry-Jones, who was the driver, asked the kids if they were Trump supporters, to which one of the boys replied, “Yes.” Perry-Jones then swerved his vehicle toward them forcing the boys off their bikes into the grass. According to a probable cause affidavit, Perry-Jones followed the teens before he jumped out to rip one of the flags off the bicycle.

Northwest Indiana Times reported that Perry-Jones could be heard saying, “Y’all better get home.” Smith asked, “Y’all scared, just like your President.” The couple was yelling and cursing at the youth before running over one of the flags as they speed away.



Video footage shows evidence that authorities were awaiting snapchat footage of the suspects. Perry-Jones can be heard threatening the teens saying:

“Don’t let me see you downtown.” He added that if he saw them, he would beat them up. The Snapchat footage revealed how close the car came to striking the teens.

Both Perry-Jones and Smith were charged with two felony counts of intimidation and recklessness and one misdemeanor count of theft and criminal mischief.