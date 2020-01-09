HOLLYWOOD—The creator of the hit ABC comedy series “Ugly Betty,” Silvio Horta, 45, was found dead in Miami motel room from an apparent suicide on Tuesday, January 7.

Horta, who was born Silvio Alejandro Horta, was a writer and producer who was known for the hit ABC series, as well as the writing the screenplay for the 1998 horror film, “Urban Legend.” He was found dead in his room from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Horta’s agents confirmed his death, but not a cause. The Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner did confirm the cause of death as suicide. America Ferrera, the star of “Ugly Betty” took to social media to pay her respects for Horta writing:

“I’m stunned and heartbroken to hear the devastating news of Ugly Betty creator, Silvio Horta’s death. His talent and creativity brought me and so many others such joy & light. I’m thinking of his family and loved ones who must be in so much pain right now- and of the whole Ugly Betty family who feel this loss so deeply.”

Written By Brenda De La Cruz