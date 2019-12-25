MASSACHUSETTS—Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher, Rich Hill, and his wife, Caitlin Hill, were both arrested on Saturday, December 21 at Gillette Stadium prior to the start of the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots football game.

Rich and Caitlin were getting ready to enter the stadium, when Caitlin, with an oversized bag attempted to enter the establishment. After numerous failed attempts, she was asked to leave. Caitlin refused to leave and was arrested. As authorities attempted to place her into a vehicle to transport her to the police station, Rich attempted to officers and he was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. Caitlin was charged with disorderly conduct and trespassing.

The couple was arraigned in court on Monday, December 23 in Wrentham District Court, where the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office downgraded the criminal charges to civil infractions. Rich’s resisting arrest charge was dismissed and he was ordered to pay a $500 fine for disorderly conduct, while Caitlin was ordered to pay a $250 fine for each infraction.

The 39-year-old lefty is a free agent, coming off an injury-shortened season with the Dodgers. Hill is expected to miss at least the first two months of the 2020 season after undergoing surgery on his left elbow in October.