SAN FRANCISCO—The driver who struck three pedestrians on Mission Street on Wednesday, February 12, has been identified as Stephen Kernan, 62, of San Francisco.

Kernan and an unidentified passenger were detained Wednesday after returning to the scene of the crime shortly after they both fled. Kernan was arrested and charged with running a red light and with two counts of not stopping for an accident.

Officials with the San Francisco Police Department indicate that around 4 p.m. Kernan drove his burgundy Prius down Mission Street where he first struck a pedestrian crossing the street at the intersection of 23rd Street. He continued down the street, hitting a MUNI bus before driving onto the sidewalk where he struck two additional pedestrians after they exited the bus.

Upon initial arrival, police suspected the driver to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol. As Kernan returned to the scene, police determined that he was not impaired.

One pedestrian who exited the bus was examined and treated for their injuries before being released from the scene.

The other passenger and the pedestrian struck in the crosswalk has been identified a 34 year-old individual and a 49 year-old individual. Both sustained life-threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment Their current condition has not been updated.

The investigation remains ongoing as authorities investigate footage for more details on the case. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the SFPD.