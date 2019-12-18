SAN FRANCISCO- A 150-foot observation wheel will be up-and-running at Golden Gate Park starting April 2020.

The attraction is a part of Golden Gate Park’s 150th Anniversary. It will be operating for a little less than a year, beginning April 4th 2020 and ending March 1st 2021.

Riders will be able to get views from the ocean to downtown San Francisco. All 36 gondolas will be climate controlled and could hold up to six people. People can experience the 12-minute ride for $18 or $12 for senior citizens.

“Golden Gate Park is a San Francisco treasure and a place where everybody can enjoy the best that the City has to offer,” said Mayor Breed. “We want to celebrate the Park and give people a new way to appreciate the beauty of our City during this 150thanniversary celebration. This observation wheel is just the first of many exciting announcements we will be sharing in the comings months as we get ready for the coming year-long celebration.”

The wheel is a main attraction for “Everybody’s Park”, a celebration that is planned to bring over 150 different groups and cultures of the community together.

In a statement, Phil Ginsburg, General Manager of the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department said that the wheel alongside events like the Music Concourse will connect yesteryear to tomorrow.

Although there is a fee to ride the wheel, riders will be able to experience it at no cost during the parkwide celebration on April 4th. Other events and attractions will take place throughout the 1,017 acres of the park on that day for it’s 150th celebration.