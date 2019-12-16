SAN FRANCISCO—A former San Francisco International Airport worker has been found guilty for secretly filming himself having sex with a woman.

Scott Inouye, 33, worked for the U.S. Customs and Border Control. The victim during the sexual recordings is his ex-girlfriend. The jury found Inouye guilty on November 12 on three counts of recording a victim during sex without their consent.

He met the victim at the SFO, while working and they started dating. The victim later found videos of them having sex on his personal computer.

Inouye was sentenced to a year in prison and has to pay the victim over $1,500 in restitution fees. His conviction could result in Inouye never working for the state of California again.