SAN FRANCISCO- Police have arrested four juvenile males responsible for a chain of cell phone thefts that occurred within the same week.

During the end of December three females reported separately that a group of males stole their cellphones and fled.

According to reports, the first female victim walked past a group of five subjects on Polk Street at approximately 11:30 a.m. A male from the group grabbed the victim’s cell phone out of her possession and fled.

Four days later, the juveniles stole two different female’s cell phones within a thirty minute time period on December 20. The first theft took place on Hayes and Larkin Streets while the other occurred on McAllister and Hyde Streets.

Officers tracked down and detained two fifteen-year-old juvenile suspects. Through an investigation, officers learned that there were two additional suspects. All four suspects were arrested on January 2 after police obtained a search warrant.

All four suspects are facing robbery and conspiracy charges.

The SFPD encourages anyone who has information regarding these incidents to contact the SFPD anonymous tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 with SFPD at the beginning of the message.