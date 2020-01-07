LOS ANGELES—Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, 67, was charged with the rape and sexual assault of two women back in 2013 on Monday, January 6, during a press conference held by Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey.

Weinstein was charged with one felony count each of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual penetration by use of force, and sexual battery by restraint against two women over a two-day span in 2013.

The first alleged incident transpired on February 18, 2013, when Weinstein raped a woman at a hotel after forcing his way into her room. The following evening, Weinstein allegedly sexually assaulted a woman at a hotel suite in Beverly Hills.

Lacey explained during a media briefing that each victim told at least one person about the assaults in 2013. The crimes were reported in 2017 and later presented to her office later in the year.

Canyon News spoke to Assistant Chief Greg Risling of the LADA’s Office for further comment. He confirmed that eight women reported sexual assaults in Los Angeles County against Weinstein. Of those eight women, three fell outside of the statute of limitations, and the DA’s office declined to file charges. Risling added that three cases remain under review where additional charges could be filed against Weinstein.

Weinstein had a separate trial on rape and sexual assault allegations involving three women in New York that started on Monday, January 6, 2020. He faces the possibility of life in prison if convicted of all charges filed against him in the New York case. Weinstein ahs pleaded not guilty to those charges. He remains under investigation by authorities in Dublin and London.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office is recommending bail be set at $5,000,000. If convicted as charged, Weinstein could face up to 28 years in state prison. His arraignment is not expected to be scheduled until after his trial in the state of New York concludes.

Written By Brenda De La Cruz