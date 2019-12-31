How to Get the Best-Quality CBD

Description: When you buy CBD, you need to make sure that it will actually perform properly. How do you make sure that you’re only buying high-quality CBD?

Quality is an important factor any time you’re buying a supplement. It’s important that you actually get the supplement that you think you’re getting, and in order to do so, you need to check on the quality of your supplement. Because CBD is a supplement, it’s always important that you maintain the quality of your CBD whenever you’re evaluating a manufacturer with CBD oil for sale. These are the most important reasons to do so.

High-Quality CBD Versus Low-Quality CBD

So, why is it so important that you get high-quality CBD? What would it mean to get low-quality CBD? Understanding what “high-quality” means in the context of CBD is an important part of knowing why you need it. High-quality CBD has a variety of benefits that you might not even know about.

One of the most prominent benefits of high-quality CBD is that it will actually maintain its potency for much longer than low-quality CBD. Low-quality CBD oil might start losing its potency basically as soon as you receive it, whereas high-quality CBD oil can maintain its potency for many months after purchase. Plus, when it comes to low-quality CBD, there’s no way to guarantee the extraction of the CBD in question, meaning that it might not actually be as potent as you thought it was in the first place.

FDA Regulation

One of the reasons why you have to do your own research here is that CBD falls under supplements, and there’s no federal regulation for supplements. The FDA doesn’t regulate supplements unless people report a problem with a specific company’s supplements. Because of that, some unscrupulous sellers have decided to fudge the numbers or use cheap filler to maximize their profits.

One of the most prominent issues that the FDA has noted in low-quality CBD mixes is the presence of potentially dangerous fillers and traces of dangerous chemicals like mercury and lead. Even if the CBD mix isn’t dangerous, many cheap, low-quality CBD mixes that the FDA tests don’t live up to their advertising claims, often containing much less CBD than it claims.

Third-Party Certification

To bridge the gap between federal regulation and quality control, many supplement manufacturers send their products to a third party for certification. Charlotte’s Web, for example, offers Certificates of Analysis on its website, and you can see the exact Certificate of Analysis for any CBD product that you purchase from Charlotte’s Web if you input the batch number.

Any time you see a CBD manufacturer that offers a Certificate of Analysis, you’ll know that you’re dealing with a high-quality manufacturer. Although it adds processing time and cost to the CBD manufacturing process, reputable manufacturers will gladly take on this additional time and cost in order to make sure that customers stay safe.

The Benefits of Being Careful

When you make sure that your products are high-quality, you’re doing yourself a favor. Most importantly, you’ll know that you’re not taking in potentially harmful chemicals or heavy metals. When a company makes its Certificates of Analysis public, as Charlotte’s Web does, you can actually track that information, ensuring your safety above all else.

Additionally, you’ll know that you’re getting the potency that you pay for. Because CBD production involves many steps, it can be expensive. You don’t want to pay top dollar for a very weak product; you want to make sure that the product you think you’re getting is the product you’re actually getting. Reliable retailers like Charlotte’s Web will ensure that you’re getting the CBD that you pay for.

Conclusion

You always need to be careful about quality when it comes to supplements. CBD is no different. Whenever a producer has CBD oil for sale, it’s your job to research that producer and ensure that their products are up to standards. When you purchase from a reputable retailer like Charlotte’s Web, you’re getting the best possible product for your money, and that’s an important part of buying