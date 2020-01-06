UNITED STATES—Hunter Biden, 49, the son of 2020 Democratic Presidential Candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden, is being accused of participating in a $156 million counterfeit scheme.

Attorneys for Hunter responded on December 30, 2019 to claims about the VP’s son alleged involvement denying the unverified claims, calling the accusations made by the Florida-based D&A Private Investigations another “scheme by a non-party simply to make scandalous allegations in the pending suit to gain media attention without any material or pertinent material.”

The claims involve a paternity case involving Hunter and Lunden Alexis Roberts, a woman who claims he fathered her child. D&A claim they lawfully gained access to Hunter’s bank account statements where they allege it confirms his involvement in the counterfeiting scheme. Bank records were given to Roberts’ attorneys for the paternity case showing an approximate balance of $156,073,944.24.

Legal charges filed with the Arkansas court claim Hunter was the subject of multiple criminal probes and “established bank and financial accounts with Morgan Stanley et al” for Burisma for a “money laundering scheme.” Burisma financed council (Ukraine) amongst other operatives via the U.S. State Department. Hunter held a role on the Burisma board during the time former Vice President Joe Biden oversaw Ukraine policy, leading to claims of a conflict of interest.

Written By Brenda De La Cruz