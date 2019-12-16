HOLLYWOOD─The Disney sequel “Frozen II” has dominated the box-office for the past few weeks, but at last Elsa, Anna and company have been dethroned from the top spot. So what movie took out the titan? Was it “Richard Jewell?” Nope. Was it the second remake of the horror classic “Black Christmas?” Nope.

It was another sequel that took the box-office by surprise a few years ago, it was “Jumanji: The Next Level” that won audiences over with an impressive $50 million plus haul to inject a jolt of energy into the box-office. The sequel starring Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart earned $60.1 million during opening weekend. That is bigger than the debut of its predecessor that earned $36 million in 2017. “Jumanji” should enjoy the success as it will be short-lived with a major debut hitting theaters this weekend.

Nabbing second place was “Frozen II” which earned $19.2 million for its fourth weekend in theaters. The animated adventure has since earned over $1 billion at the global box-office since its release. Dropping to third place was the dark comedy and mystery “Knives Out” with $9.3 million. Not faring so well with audiences were other new release of the weekend “Richard Jewell” and “Black Christmas.”

Clint Eastwood’s latest outing landed in fourth place with a dismal $5 million. Even the critical buzz for the flick and Eastwood couldn’t draw out audiences to consider the movie. Rounding out the top five at the box-office was the second remake of the 1974 classic “Black Christmas” with a paltry $4.4 million. I mean the fact that it was PG-13 might be the biggest reason, not to mention it fails to capture the essence of the iconic horror classic.

This weekend sees the release of two hot flicks, “Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker” and what is certain to be an Oscar contender in “Bombshell.” In addition to that movie, we have the musical “Cats” hitting theaters also. We all know “Star Wars” will dominate the box-office, the question is HOW MUCH MONEY will it make?