SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department arrested, Danilo Barraza, 21, on Thursday, January 23, in connection to the death of Amir Alkhraisat, 20.

Alkhraisat was reported missing by his parents on January 9 at the Mission Police Station went missing on January 8.

On Friday, January 17, , at approximately 11:45 p.m. San Francisco Police officers from Southern Station responded to the 400 block of Avenue M, located on Treasure Island, of a body being found. Members of the SFPD Homicide Detail assumed lead in the investigation. The San Francisco Medical Examiner responded and took custody of the body, which was later identified as the remains of Alkhraisat. Details on the cause of death has not been disclosed to the public.

The SFPD conducted a homicide investigation and later arrested Barraza in connected to Alkhraisat’s death. He was booked on one count of homicide.

This is still an ongoing investigation and police ask anyone with information to call the SFPD 24 Hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.

Written By Jessica Stopper and Donald Roberts