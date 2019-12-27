SAN FRANCISCO- Nashville Police have arrested a man who is a suspect in the fatal stabbing of Clayton Beathard, the brother of the backup QB for the 49ers, C.J. Beathard.

On Saturday, December 21, three men were stabbed outside of The Dogwood Bar located in Nashville. Two of the victims Paul Trapeni III, 21 and Clayton Beathard, 22 died. The third victim Alvin Bethurum, 21, suffers from stab wounds to the arm and eye.

Police arrested twenty-three-year-old Michael D. Mosley on Christmas morning for allegedly stabbing the victims. The suspect surrendered at his house located on Petway Road in Ashland City where he was hiding out. Officials said the dispute was a result of Mosley giving unwanted advances to the victims’ female friend.

Mosley is booked on attempted criminal homicide and two counts of criminal homicide. He is also being held on a five-million-dollar bond.