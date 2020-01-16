HOLLYWOOD—New Year, new shows. Our eyes are already working overtime. The 2020 TV year will add new fronts in the streaming wars. As of right now, we don’t know which series will jump to the watch-list. There are plenty of promising projects, in addition to quality shows coming to the traditional TV avenues. An exciting development will be coming this March, Hulu will be the official home of FX, the cable channel that’s built a reputation for excellent, ambitious series such as “The Americans,” “American Crime Story,” “Better Things.”

However the biggest noise is likely to be made by HBO Max, a new streaming service scheduled to launch in May. The library will be packed with “Friends,” The Sopranos,” and “Games of Thrones,” “The Big Bang Theory,” and “The West Wing,” the streaming has been greenlighting all sorts of original series. The cost for HBO Max is $14.99 per month, and more details are sure to be heading our way soon.

Also trying to lure our subscription dollars away from Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, Apple V Plus, Amazon Prime and more is Peacock, a streaming service from NBC Universal. The launch is scheduled for April, though pricing details are not available. And for the attention-span challenged, Quibi is launching April 6, with content available on the Quibb app. These will be short-form originals, representing comedy, mystery, drama, reality, news and more. The cost will be $4.99 per month with commercials, and $7.99 for the ad-free option.

Let’s look at some of the highlights from the midseason 2020 TV schedule: We have “The Outsider,” which Jason Bateman plays a pillar of a small town community who is accused of a shocking crime, in this drama inspired by a Stephen King work. Ben Mendelson, Cynthia Erivo and Mare Winningham also star in the series which airs on Sundays on HBO. “Little America,” starring Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon are among the executive producers of a new anthology series about immigrants in America. The series, whose guest stars include Zachary Quinto, has already been renewed for a second season. It will be streaming on Apple TV Plus on Fridays.

“Avenue 5” stars Armando Ianucci created this new space tourism comedy, starring Hugh Laurie as the captain of a space cruise ship called Avenue 5. The cast also includes Josh Gad as the money man behind Avenue 5. It will be on HBO starting January 19. “Awkwafina is Nora From Queens,” stars the actress and comedian in a new comedy that’s based on her own experiences growing up in Flushing, Queens. The cast includes BD Wong and Bowen Yang and will air January 23 on Comedy Central.

The anticipation for “Star Trek: Pickard” is high. The series which stars Patrick Stewart in his famous role as Jean-Luc Pickard. All we know is the show’s website is saying that he seies will follow this iconic character into the next chapter of his life. It will air on January 23 on CBS All Access.

The Nick Hornby book-turned-movie gets a new angle, thanks to Zoe Kravitz in the lead role as a Brooklyn record store owner processing her relationships with the help of her music. “High Fidelity,” airs on Hulu beginning on February 14. Al Pacino stars in “Hunters.” He sets out to deliver justice in New York City in the 1970s. Jordon Peele is an executive producer. It airs February 21 on Amazon Prime Video. After being gone for way too long, Bob Odenkirk and the rest of the outstanding cast return for season 5 of the “Breaking Bad” spinoff/prequel called ” Better Call Saul.” It airs on February 23 on AMC.

Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington star in a series titled “Little Fires Everywhere,” adapted from Celeste Ng’s novel about what happens in mid-90s Shaker Heights when Washington’s character, an artist and free-thinker, moves in. The series begins airing in March on Hulu.

“Top Chef,”Season 17, which takes place in Los Angeles, will bring back 15 finalists and fan favorites airing on Bravo starting March 19. “Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker” stars Octavia Spencer in a limited series that tells the true story of the self-made millionaire and businesswoman. It airs March 20 on Netflix.

