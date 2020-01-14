UNITED STATES─Wow that is the only word I can use to describe the stunner I witnessed watching NFL playoff games on Saturday. I just knew, I felt it in my gut that the Baltimore Ravens would trample the Tennessee Titans, but not so. How so? The Titans came to Baltimore and ran amuck on the Ravens where it was just embarrassing to watch. I mean this was the team that had the best record in the league this year, and no one ever expected this, but the Ravens are out and the Titans will play in the AFC Championship Game.

Now, the other big game on Saturday was the San Francisco 49ers competing against the Minnesota Vikings. I didn’t have any trepidation that the 49ers would be a powerhouse against the Vikings and punch their ticket to the NFC Championship Game. The 49ers didn’t let me down, the game started off close, but San Francisco later ran off with the victory, and rightfully so. They were the better team.

So we move onto Sunday which witnessed the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Houston Texans and the Green Bay Packers fight off against the Seattle Seahawks. With the battle between the Chiefs and Texans, I really didn’t have a horse in the race.

However, things did NOT look great for the Chiefs in the first half of the game where they were sitting 24-0, but found a way to power thru and deliver a comeback that was impressive as hell, defeating the Texans 51-31. Yeah, only in the NFL can such craziness transpire.

I would be lying if I didn’t say I secretly anted Seattle to dismantle the Packers because I want to see a rematch between the 49ers and the Seahawks. I know I was not the only person waiting this as well. Like so many have said all season long, the Green Bay Packers we’ve seen this season hasn’t played their best football, but those questions were placed to rest during this game. Why? The Packers showed their prowess in the first half keeping Seattle to only 3 points, while they dominated with two touchdowns.

However, I was stunned, but not stunned to see the Packers dismantle Seattle, who gave it a valiant fight. So The NFC Championship game will be the one to watch next week as we have some titans playing: the Green Bay Packers against the San Francisco 49ers. The Packers have experience on their side, while the 49ers is the better team and have the advantage of playing on their home field. The Tennessee Titans will duke it out against the Kansas City Chiefs for the AFC Championship game.

If you were to ask me last week, I would have said we would not even be talking about Tennessee, but here we are. Instinct tells me we’re looking at a Kanas City and San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl battle. However, wouldn’t it be a ton of fun if it were the Titans and the Packers duking it out for the biggest prize in the NFL?