SAN FRANCISCO- One man died and two other victims suffer from injuries after a shooting that occurred in the Tenderloin district on Christmas Eve.

At approximately 11:24 p.m. police responded to Jones and O’Farrell regarding a shooting. When police arrived on the scene they found a 29-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso. Police told the San Francisco News that they gave the victim aid until the paramedics came. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 23-year-old female suffered from an ankle gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital. She has been treated and released. The third victim, a 30-year-old male was hit in the head by an object and was treated at the scene.

SFPD has no further information at this time.

This is an open investigation and SFPD asks anyone with information to call the SFPD 24-hour tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.