SAN FRANCISCO─On Tuesday, January 7, Interim San Francisco District Attorney Suzy Loftus revealed that nearly 60 suspects were identified from a 60-day collaborative operation to fight auto burglaries fencing in the region.

“Operation Tangled Web identified nearly 60 suspects who are repeat and prolific auto burglars as well as a San Francisco-based fencing operation being used to convert the stolen goods to cash. In just two short months, these investigations show promise and will allow the task force to better attack the epidemic of car break-ins impacting our sense of safety in San Francisco,” said Interim District Attorney Suzy Loftus in a press release.

“The early arrest numbers for Operation Tangled Web are encouraging,” said San Francisco Police Chief William Scott. “We know that there is more to be done and by working collaboratively with our law enforcement partners we can continue to put pressure on auto burglars and help make our city safer.”

“During Operation Tangled Web, the California Highway Patrol provided resources and operations that proved essential to connecting the criminal activity of serial burglars as they moved in and out of the city including identifying fencing operations outside of San Francisco,” said CHP Golden Gate Division Assistant Chief Tim Noyes.

Operation Tangled Web focused on Stonestown Mall in the city and county of San Francisco. The operation revealed an intricate serial auto burglary ring and identified numerous high impact locations within residential districts. A total of 59 prolific auto burglars have been identified and have been designated as “top targets.” Numerous investigative techniques are expected to be employed to further investigate these individuals and to ensure successful arrest and prosecution.

During the 60-day period, a total of auto burglaries arrested in San Francisco rose by 48 percent.