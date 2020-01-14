BEVERLY HILLS—New England Patriots Wide Receiver Julian Edelman, 33, was arrested and cited for misdemeanor vandalism on Saturday, January 11 after jumping on the hood of a vehicle in Beverly Hills.

The NFL star was arrested cited at approximately 9 p.m. on the 200 block of Beverly Drive. He was cited and released for jumping on the hood of a Mercedes Benz for an unknown reason, and causing damage to the vehicle.

Edelman is scheduled to appear at Airport Courthouse on April 13. Canyon News reached out to Beverly Hills Police Department for further comment, but did not hear back before print. Edelman was out dining with fellow athletes Danny Amendola and Paul Pierce at the time of the incident.

Edelman, originally from Redwood City, California, was named Most Valuable Player during Super Bowl LIII and was the Patriots’ leading receiver in 2019.

Written By Brenda De La Cruz