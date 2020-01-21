SAN FRANCISCO—An unidentified person died after being struck by a car on Highway 280 on Saturday, January 18. The pedestrian was struck a four-car collision on the highway.

The accident occurred near the Cesar Chavez exit. The incident transpired at around 8 p.m., when the driver of a white Toyota Highlander struck the pedestrian. Southbound lanes of the highway were closed as officials completed their investigation.

No passengers were injured inside the vehicle. Officials are not sure why the pedestrian was walking on the highway. The name of the victim has not been disclosed to the public.