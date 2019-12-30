SAN FRANCISCO—Four men have been arrested for burglarizing multiple automobiles throughout the Bay Area.

Witnesses reported that two male suspects stole items out of a vehicle on December 17 at approximately 7:24 p.m. According to the San Francisco Police Department, the incident occurred on the 5700 block of Geary Boulevard. The suspects fled in a getaway vehicle.

Officers later spotted the vehicle in the Central Station and issued spike strips to stop the vehicle. All four suspects Antoine Videau, 29, Pierre Vines, 24, Delvon Carter, 21, and Steven Mitchell, 27, fled the vehicle on foot.

Authorities found multiple stolen items inside the vehicle including; laptops, cellphones, passports, jewelry and more. In addition to the stolen items, officers discovered four firearms and confirmed that the vehicle was also stolen.

Each of the suspects were booked at the San Francisco County Jail on charges of burglary, conspiracy, receiving stolen property, vehicle theft, possession of burglary tools, possession of a firearm, possession of a loaded firearm in a vehicle, carrying a concealed firearm, vehicle registration fraud and resisting arrest.

While arrests have been made in this case, anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD 24-hour tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text-a-Tip to TIP411. Tipsters may remain anonymous.