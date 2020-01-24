UNITED STATES─Think about this for a second: how often are you able to change your mental perception? That’s a loaded question so let me rephrase things. How often do you find yourself immediately in a bad mood and trying everything in your power to get out of that funk? I know I’m not the only person who thinks this way. This is life.

You might start the day in a great mood, but just let one bad thing, just one, transpire during the day, and everything is ruined. Look, I am someone who is a constant work in progress, but it bothers me when people say, just think about happy things and focus on that. Of course that is most people’s focus, no one wants to be placed in a dire situation where they focus on the negative or the bad energy seems to be attracted to them even if they hoped it was not the case.

It is indeed easy to just say focus on positive things, but that does not mean those things are going to immediately come flowing your way. It’s possible, but you have to be realistic America. I mean trust me I focus on telling myself every single day: TODAY IS GOING TO BE A GREAT DAY! However, that does not always transpire, a hiccup or curve ball is always thrown one’s way throughout the day.

What have I come to learn? How you react to that curveball speaks wonders. Most of us would just like to react with positive energy, but we sometimes get flustered, taken off guard and we react with the same energy that is thrown our way: negativity. Yes, I catch myself, as I think most Americans do, but by the time you do that negative energy has already presented a dark cloud around your aura. Once formulated, we tend to allow it to fester which is never a good thing people. So how can we change it?

You have to be able to catch yourself and take a breather. I know, I know, it is so much easier said than done, but you have to be willing to see what needs to be fixed so that you can fix it. It will not happen without a few stumbles along the way, but you have to channel the energy into a vessel that allows you to see the light of day. Repeat some positive thoughts or words a few times, right your daily goals on a piece of paper, listen to some uplifting or energetic music, be around positive people, the list goes on and on.

The one thing you have to be sure to do is not allow negative people or their vibes to intertwine with your good energy. Once you allow that negativity to enter your thoughts it spread like a plague, one that is unstoppable at times. It is not always easy to control the mind, but as you all know the mind is a VERY POWERFUL tool. You can train it to behave the way you want it to with a bit of practice along the way.

Written By Zoe Mitchell