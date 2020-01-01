BEVERLY HILLS—Rapper Offset whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, 28, of the rap group trio, Migos is being sued by Beverly Hills Jeweler, Peter Marco of Extraordinary Jewels.

Marco claims Offset purchased jewelry totaling $110,000, but only paid $63,000 and owes Extraordinary Jewels $47,000. The purchase was made in October 2018.

The lawsuit also lists the record label Quality Control Music, and COO Kevin “Coach K” Lee. Marcos, is requesting the bill be paid in full and is asking Offset to pay for his attorney fees and interest incurred. Offset was notified in December via a letter that was sent by Marcos’ attorneys demanding payment within seven days.

There has been no comment from Offset or Coach K. regarding the Lawsuit. Offset is married to rapper Cardi B. The couple share one daughter together. His group is known for the hit songs “Versace” and “Bad and Boujee.”

Written By Anita Brown and Donald Roberts