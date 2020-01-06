HELLO AMERICA!─Ron Brewington is definitely a man of distinction for 2020. He has performed a special role of social and political significance for years. Our miracle man arrived in California from New York with a clear vision of what he needed to do and exactly how to accomplish his long-held positive dreams for the future.

Currently, Brewington is the host and producer of “The Actor’s Choice,” a weekly TV Entertainment Talk Show, seen LIVE via YouTube, Facebook and other video streaming organizations worldwide.

“The Actor’s Choice” is a “PG” informational show where the guest shares information, insights, and their story with the “The Actor’s Choice” audience. The hit show features interviews within the entertainment industry. He is also, the past president of B&B Productions. It produced the popular 3-hour radio tribute to legendary Motown singer Marvin Gaye. It was called “Marvin Gaye: Pride and Joy,” a sequel, “Marvin Gaye: Prince of Motown.”

Brewington, currently is a member and serves as the Nat’l Vice President of the Nat’l Board of Directors for Motown Alumni Association. Not only that, but those who might remember the popular Radio One/XM (The Alvin Jones Show) where he served as the Hollywood correspondent. To prove he is multi-talented, he has signed for different commercials, e.g. “The Lion King,” and documentaries. Ron has appeared in several films, including “Harlem Knights,” “Street Wars” and “Frequency,” and the special 2002 event for “Roots,” celebrating 25 years.

A continuing project of Brewington is assisting Links, Inc., a respected black women’s social an service group with 247 chapters across the nation, and several other groups in lobbing to get a posthumous medal of Honor for Dorie Miller, the U.S. Navy Kitchen/mess who was declared a hero for his action s aboard the USS West Virginia (BB-36) during the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. Miller was awarded the Navy Cross, the Navy’s highest award.

Ron was the executive producer of the highly acclaimed stage play, “The One,” starring Dasch Hadu. The production ran for six weeks at the Playhouse, and one week at the Los Angeles Theatre Center. He also served on the Board of Directors for Towne Street Theatre, (L.A.’s premiere African American Theatre Company), and on the Advisory Board of the C. Bernard Jackson Reader’s theatre.

This extraordinary man who eagerly displays his unbounding energy in opening doors for deserving people and those who appear to have a desire in becoming a part of the world of broadcasting and communication, then decided to join forces with those in education, teaching broadcasting, communication and journalism in the Los Angeles area including Columbia College, L.A. Broadcasters, Columbia School of Broadcasting (Seattle and L.A.) and currently at Santa Monica College in the Communication/Media Department.

It is no surprise why Ron Brewington is so sought after in nearly every artistic corner within the entertainment industry. Without a doubt, Mr. Brewington is one hell of a guy!