UNITED STATES—Starting university can be a very exciting time for students, as it marks a whole new chapter in their lives. Most students have a lot of new things to get used to when they move away from home and start university, such as meeting new people, mixing in new circles, getting their further education underway, and working toward a brighter future. What most do not tend to think about is falling victim to crime when they are at university.

Unfortunately, recent statistics from OneClass have shown that crimes rates in some of the major universities across the United States is very high, and topping the list is the popular University of California is San Francisco. The crime statistics for this university are very worrying, and this means that students need to ensure they do their research before making any decisions about their university choices. In addition, there is the added concern that the figures only relate to crimes that have been reported so there may be many additional ones that could put the actual crime rate much higher.

How Bad Is Crime at University of California?

So, how bad is the crime rate at the University of California? Well, according to the figures, the annual crime rate for the university is 137 per 1000 students. This means that around one in eight students at the university can expect to fall victim to crime. Moreover, many of the crimes are very serious, and in addition to burglary and theft the crimes include assault, rape, arson, and even murder.

Many students tend not to look into crime rates when they are preparing for university or choosing a university to attend, as this is something that doesn’t automatically spring to mind. However, officials believe that students need to ensure they are informed, particularly when it comes to colleges that are known for higher crime rates.

The university was placed at the top of the list of top ten colleges with the highest crime rates in the United States. The remainder of the list was as follows:

University of Texas

Morehouse College

Amherst College

Vanderbilt University

University of the South

Benedict College

MIT

Emory University

Duke University

OneClass also released a list of the safest colleges in the United States in terms of crime rate, and the one to top that list was Florida South Western State College. Others included Central Texas College, Mid-American Christina University, Bismarck State College, and Albany State University.

The Importance of Being Aware of Crime Rates at University

With crime in many areas on the rise, it is important for students to ensure they are aware of crime rates at the university- or any university they are considering – so they can better prepare themselves. It is advisable for students to have insurance cover to protect valuables such as laptops and other high-value items that students often have. Making sure there are good locks on college rooms or rented properties is also important.