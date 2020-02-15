HOLLYWOOD—Lynn Cohen, who starred on the HBO series “Sex and the City” died on Friday, February 14. Cohen was 86. She was born in Kansas City, Missouri on August 10, 1933. She studied acting at the Michael Howard Studios in New York City.

Cohen appeared in the films “Munich” and “Eagle Eye.” She also made appearances on the TV shows “Without a Trace,” “Deception,” “Nurse Jackie,” “Law & Order: SVU,” “Damages,” “Chicago Med” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

She was nominated in 2014 for Outstanding Featured Actress in a Play for her role in “I Remember Mama.” In 2009 she won the Richard Seff Award for “Chasing Manet.” She was married to Gilbert L. Franzen for three years before he passed away in 1960.

Cohen and Franzen share one child together. She leaves behind her current husband Richard T. Cohen who she married in 1994. An official cause of death for Cohen has not been released.

Written By Anita Brown