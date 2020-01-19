SAN FRANCISCO- U.S. health officials announced Friday that they will begin to screen airline passengers traveling from China into the San Francisco International Airport.

The screenings have begun after a new coronavirus outbreak reached Wuhan, China that has killed two and sickened over 40 people.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, travelers from Wuhan will undergo health screenings and a symptom questionnaire once they arrive to SFO. JFK Airport and Los Angeles International Airport are the two other airports that are also taking the health precaution.

Health reports links the virus to a live animal and seafood marked in Central China. However, officials have not linked a person-to-person exposure but believe it is a possibility.