SAN FRANCISCO- San Francisco Police arrested a man who stabbed one victim and attacked another on February 15.

At approximately 6:50 am, George Kennedy, 47, stabbed a female San Francisco resident on Pier 19. Kennedy immediately fled the scene on an orange bicycle.

Fifteen minutes later, the suspect attacked a 57-year-old female with an unidentified heavy object near Pier 39. Both victims were transported by paramedics to a local hospital and suffered from non-life-threatening injuries.

Police arrived at Pier 39 and witnesses pointed them in the direction of Kennedy. He resisted arrest by pedaling away on his bike south on The Embarcadero. San Francisco Police officers caught up to the suspect near Sidney Rudy Waterfront Park and detained him.

After an investigation, Kennedy was booked with two counts of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, battery causing serious bodily injury, and resisting arrest.

Although an arrest has been made, this is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD 24 Hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin your text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.