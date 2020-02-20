SFPD Looking For Aggravated Assault Suspect

SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department released a video to the public on Tuesday, February 18, in an effort to ask the public help to find the suspect of an aggravated assault.

The SFPD reported on February 2, the unidentified man entered an unnamed restaurant in the 5400 block of Geary Boulevard around 6:30 p.m. The time stamp on the video shows the altercation began around 7:15 p.m.

As the suspect approaches the counter, authorities indicated that the customer appeared agitated as he spoke to the cashier. One of the two cooks seen in the video hands the customer food hoping to calm him down.

The man was unsatisfied with the offer, sharing a few words with the cashier before hitting them with his cell phone. The suspect later threw the food back at the employees. He grabbed and threw a napkin dispenser from the counter which “struck and injured the employee.”

The suspect attempted to throw the restaurant’s electronic counter equipment which sustained damage. He fled eastbound traveling on Geary Boulevard on foot.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male between 45-50 years old and standing approximately 5 feet and 9 inches tall. In the video, he is wearing blue jeans and a black SF 49er’s T-shirt with “BOSA 97” written on the back.

The SFPD Richmond Police District is asking anyone with information on the incident to contact them.