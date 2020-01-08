SAN FRANCISCO- A woman who was fatally shot on early Sunday morning has been identified.

At approximately 3:51 a.m. police received reports of a shooting on O’Farrell and Larkin Streets. The victim was identified the following day as thirty-two-year-old Emma Hunt. Hunt was immediately taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The San Francisco Police have not released further information on the incident and the suspect is still at large.

Anyone with information regarding the case is urged to call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” in the message.