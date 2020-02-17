HOLLYWOOD─It was a February to remember at the box-office, as a videogame classic took moviegoers by storm. I will be the first to admit, I thought “Sonic the Hedgehog” had a flimsy premise, but it blew the competition away at the box-office in a massive way.

How so: to the tune of over $68 million during the Presidents Day holiday weekend. That is a huge debut for the month of February, as well as the largest gross for a video game adaptation.

Dropping to second place was last week’s winner, “Birds of Prey” with $19 million to bring its cumulative tally over $60 million after two weeks in theaters. Debuting in third place was the horror-themed interpretation of the TV classic “Fantasy Island” with a $14 million gross. Also opening during the Valentine’s Day weekend was “The Photograph” which debuted in fourth place with just over $13.4 million. “Bad Boys for Life” rounded out the top five taking in a little over $12 million for the holiday weekend.

With the only, new opening this coming weekend, “The Call of the Wild” starring Harrison Ford, I think we can expect “Sonic” and company to remain at the top spot at the box-office.