SAN FRANCISCO- Four suspects driving a vehicle involved in auto burglaries were arrested on Monday following a crash that occurred on Union Street.

ABC7 News obtained video from an Uber driver of the crash. In the video, you see a parking control vehicle attempting to make a u-turn. In the midst of the attempt, the suspects car, a white SUV, hit the parking control vehicle. The car then flipped to its side.

The four suspects immediately fled on foot. SFPD officers shortly spotted and arrested all four suspects.

The officer was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The San Francisco News contacted SFPD for the identification of the suspects but has not received a response.