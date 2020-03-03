HOLLYWOOD─The month of February ended on a strong note at the box-office. How so? Universal’s latest take on the horror classic, “The Invisible Man” debuted in the top spot with an impressive $29 million haul. Yes, the movie only cost $7 million to produce so, it’s a major win for the studio and producer Jason Blum who has seen big success recently with the rebirths of several horror classics including 2018’s “Halloween.”

Dropping to second place was last weekend’s victor, “Sonic the Hedgehog” with around $16 million. So after three weeks in theaters, the live-action version has earned over $128 million at the domestic box-office. Falling to third place was the Harrison Ford starrer “The Call of the Wild” with $13.2 million. Cracking into the top five was “My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising” which landed in fourth place with $6.3 million.

Rounding out the top five was “Bad Boys for Life” with $4.3 million. The sequel has since earned over $197 million at the domestic box-office since its release in January. Expect the movie to cross the $200 million mark by the end of the week. This weekend sees the release of the animated feature “Onward” and the Ben Affleck drama “The Way Back.”