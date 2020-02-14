SAN FRANCISCO—Three people were injured on Wednesday, February 12, following a serious car crash at the intersection of Mission and 23rd Street.

Around 4:20 p.m. a Toyota Prius ran a red light, took a right-hand turn and struck a pedestrian. While speeding, the driver later struck a Muni bus, as passengers were exiting. The Prius went onto the sidewalk and struck another pedestrian.

The driver and passenger inside the Prius both fled the scene only to return shortly after. Authorities detained them individuals while they underwent a medical evaluation. According to KPIX San Francisco, the driver appeared to be impaired.

Two of the three injured pedestrians were taken to San Francisco General Hospital to be treated for injuries.

This is still an ongoing active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD 24 Hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with “SFPD.”