SAN FRANCISCO- A woman was stabbed to death in Potrero Hill during the night on Saturday, December 14.

Reports of the stabbing came in around 11 p.m. where thirty-five-year-old Latanette McDaniel was found dead.

Twenty-five-year-old Vernisha Mandingo has been arrested on suspicion of connection with the murder.

The San Francisco News reached out to SFPD and McDaniel’s family but has not received a response.