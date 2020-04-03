$100,000 Reward for Information in Murder, Missing Child (KEEP PENDING DUPLICATE)

SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) has released a $100,000 reward for information pertaining to the murder of Nicole Fitts and the disappearance of her daughter, Arianna Fitts.

On April 5, 2016, Fitts and her 2 ½ year old daughter were reported missing by family members. Three days later, Fitts was found around 10:30 a.m. buried in a shallow grave in McLaren Park by Recreation and Parks Department employees.

The SFPD released that investigators determined Arianna was last seen with her babysitter Helena Hearne Martin and her husband, Devin Martin, in February 2016. Investigators additionally discovered Fitts received a phone call on April 1, 2016, around 9 p.m. to leave her home to “go meet the baby sitter.”

Despite Fitts’ former employer, Best Buy, offering $10,000 in May 2016 for any information regarding Fitts or Arianna, the case remains unsolved.

The SFPD provided an age progression sketch of Arianna that a forensic artist created to show what she might look like today.

The Fitts family has been cooperative through the process and hopes to bring the family closure.

The SFPD encourages anyone with information regarding Arianna’s location or her mother’s homicide to call the SFPD Tip Line at (415) 515-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.

was originally published on San Francisco News