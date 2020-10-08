19-Year-Old Woman Missing In SF (DUPLICATE)

SAN FRANCISCO— The San Francisco Police Department is asking the public for information about 19-year-old Sydney West, a teenager who went missing since September 30.

At about 2:00 p.m. on October 2, Central Police officers prepared a missing person’s report regarding Sydney West, after her family reported they could not find her. She has depression and is expected to be at rick. West was last seen in the area of Crissy Field on the morning of September 30th.

She was accepted for UC Berkeley’s summer sessions in 2020, and moved from Chapel Hill in North Carolina to San Francisco in August, according to SF Gate.

On October 5, SFPD announced they were searching for a missing person regarding her case, and updated the release at 4:30 p.m. that day. It describes West as:

A white female with blonde hair and blue eyes.

19 years old.

5’-10” tall and weighing 130 pounds.

Last seen wearing a sweatshirt, dark-colored shorts, and blue “Vans” shoes.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone who sees West should call 911 or their local law enforcement agency.

Please be prepared to provide her current location and clothing description. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.

