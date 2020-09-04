UNITED STATES—As they say, “It’s not how you fall, but it’s how you get back up.” America’s legendary horse racing, the Kentucky Derby, ended a controversial stint last year but will make a great comeback today.

On September 5, 2020, the Kentucky Derby is scheduled to take place at Churchill Downs, Kentucky. Dubbed as the Run For The Roses, the Derby is going to highlight twenty toughest all three-year-old colts in the dirt track. The first ten entries are the winners of the Belmont Stakes, and the remaining half were Derby trail accomplishers.

The derby picks this year have been circulating in many horse racing platforms for betting purposes. The odds and lines are moving from time to time, so make sure you get guided. Aside from that, some horses have been working hard since the start of this year, making their odds more impressive than before.

Tiz The Law, which was the recently concluded Belmont Stakes winner, is now on a 4-0 record. Since he took part in big races this year, he remains undefeated. His Holy Bull Stakes, Travers Stakes, Belmont Stakes, and Florida Derby wins were all impressive. In Derby’s history, Tiz The Law is one of the horses who generated a winning streak before entering the Triple Crown races.

His closest rival, Honor A.P., has also impressed many horse racing aficionados. He competed during the San Felipe Stakes and Shared Belief Stakes, where he won second place. Not only that, but Honor A.P. has also decided not to compete in the Belmont Stakes and proceeded to the Santa Anita Derby where he excellently bested all the entries taking home the title.

Moreover, there are also several competitive horses you can expect to challenge these big favorites. Art Collector, the Runhappy Ellis Park Derby winner, Authentic, the Haskell Stakes hero, and King Guillermo, the Tampa Bay Derby victor, are sure bets you can consider in the Run For The Roses.

All these and more are the things you must look forward to the 2020 Kentucky Derby. With only limited fans to grace the Derby due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the chance of this event to redeem a flawless edition compared to last year is achievable. Make sure to save the date, find the right entries to bet, and experience the best of what the Kentucky Derby has to offer.