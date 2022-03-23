UNITED STATES—Your business vehicles are one of the most expensive investments you’ll manage as a business leader. Whether you’re responsible for one or two professional cars designed to get executives to meetings, or you’re dealing with a fleet of complex vehicles, there’s a lot to consider. Although maintaining a budget is an important consideration or a lot of business leaders, reducing budget around your business cars shouldn’t come at the expense of having the most efficient, safe, and effective team. When the time comes to eventually upgrade your business vehicles, it’s important to think carefully about how and where you should spend your cash. Here are some of the best ways to upgrade your vehicles in 2022 and beyond.

Upgrade Fuel Efficiency

Fuel costs aren’t getting any lower, and many companies spend a fortune paying to keep their vehicles running on a day-to-day basis. If your company is going to be using its vehicles regularly, it makes sense to pay attention to how efficient your new vehicles are going to be. At the very least, it’s important to do your research and make sure you’re getting as much distance out of every tank of fuel as possible. You might also want to look into things like hybrid and electric cars if you’re thinking of presenting a more environmentally friendly image to the public. This could be a great way to make your brand stand out and cut down on fuel expenses. Take your time to discuss your options with your whole team and think about the costs you’ll be saving on in the long-term.

Invest in Fleet Management Tools

Investing in the right fleet management tools is one of the most important things you can do to make the most of your vehicle investments. Even if you’re just managing a handful of cars, you’ll be able to use your technology for everything from tracking how much fuel your employees use on certain routes, to determining the best ways of saving time on journeys. Don’t forget to consider more than just the available software too. Investing in the best cameras for fleet monitoring can also give you more context into the driving experiences and strategies of your employees. The more information you get from your dash cams, the more resources you’ll have for things like training your team members in the long term. Make sure you review an online guide on how to choose the best dash cams for your fleet, to ensure you’re leveraging your investment correctly this year.

Commit to Regular Maintenance

Finally think about how you’re preserving your investment by investing in the right maintenance strategies for your vehicles. As exhausting as it can be to have to take time out from your regular schedule for maintenance, it’s an important part of keeping your company’s cars running for as long as possible. When it comes to finding the right new vehicles for your business, think about looking into a new maintenance provider too. Look for a company with experience servicing vehicles similar to yours, and work with the company to come up with a schedule which suits you.